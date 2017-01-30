New deadline for MNsure

KIMT News 3- It’s a hot topic for many folks in Minnesota – the rising cost of healthcare premiums. Lawmakers are now making an effort to help relief folks.

The deadline for open enrollment for MNsure was supposed to be tomorrow, but that has changed. The new deadline is February 8th.

Chuck Moline, Financial Adviser with AdvisorNet Financial, believes pushing the deadline back is a smart choice.

“This is going to provide them with a little bit of relief,” said Moline.

This one-week special enrollment period comes after lawmakers passed the Premium Relief Bill last week cutting monthly premiums by 25% for shoppers.

“This is absolutely for the people and I’d say this is one of the most grounds up bills,” said State Rep. Peggy Bennett, (R) Albert Lea, MN. “It’s driven by people who are hurting.”

In light of this MNsure officials are extending their deadline to give Minnesotans a little more time to find a plan that’s right for them.

“For those people that get a premium tax credit it takes their premiums down substantially,” said Moline. “I’ve seen tax credits for clients of ours as high as $2,100 a month.”

“It’s still going to be hard for these people, but at least they’ll have some relief,” said Bennett. “I’m looking forward to working on long term provisions that will make some fixes to this so we’ll have affordable insurance in our state again.”

With premiums rising up to 67% this year Moline says this will help ease the financial burden.

“It’s good for people who did not received tax credits and there are quite a few out there. Some people have to pay $2,000 to $3,000 month. That’s more than house payments for a lot of folks,” said Moline.

This new deadline is open to all Minnesotans’ if you buy health insurance through the MNsure website.