Olmsted County burglar gets probation

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Sean Jacobson
Sean Jacobson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man pleads guilty to four separate burglaries and gets a combined sentence.

34-year-old Sean Francis Jacobson of Rochester was given three 10 year probations and one five year probation, to be served concurrently, on three counts of 2nd degree burglary and one count of 3rd degree burglary.  He was also ordered to spend 365 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, with credit for 99 days already served.

Law enforcement has described Jacobson as a well-known criminal and these sentences are for guilty pleas to burglaries on July 24, July 25, July 27 and September 14, all in 2016.

