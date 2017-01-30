Plymouth woman facing drug charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is being held on $100,000 bond for drug charges.

24-year-old Jamie Lynn Johnson of Plymouth is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested on Friday after an Iowa State Patrol trooper spotted a car apparently broken down on Highway 65, south of 130th Street.

The trooper says Johnson, the driver, appeared extremely nervous and showed body tremors. When asked for identification, Johnson’s driving status had been suspended for non-payment of fines but she did have a permit to drive to work. However, Johnson allegedly admitted she was not driving to work.

Johnson was arrested and a search of her person allegedly turned up a glass pipe with white residue, resembling the kind used to smoke methamphetamine, and a small plastic container with 15 green pills of ecstasy inside. The pills allegedly weighed over nine grams.