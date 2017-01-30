Rochester driver hits, kills man in northern Minnesota

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
mn state patrol

BAUDETTE, Minn. – The State Patrol says a Rochester motorist struck and killed a pedestrian in northern Minnesota.

It happened Sunday around 11:20 pm at 3992 County Road 8 in Lake of the Woods County.  36-year-old Jon Bryan Haney of Rochester was driving east when he apparently noticed someone kneeling in the roadway.  The State Patrol says Haney swerved but still struck the pedestrian, causing injuries which were ultimately fatal.

The pedestrian is being described as a 39-year-old man from Baudette.  His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s