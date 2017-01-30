Rochester driver hits, kills man in northern Minnesota

BAUDETTE, Minn. – The State Patrol says a Rochester motorist struck and killed a pedestrian in northern Minnesota.

It happened Sunday around 11:20 pm at 3992 County Road 8 in Lake of the Woods County. 36-year-old Jon Bryan Haney of Rochester was driving east when he apparently noticed someone kneeling in the roadway. The State Patrol says Haney swerved but still struck the pedestrian, causing injuries which were ultimately fatal.

The pedestrian is being described as a 39-year-old man from Baudette. His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.