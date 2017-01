Related Coverage Defendant accused of killing man over affair

AUSTIN, Minn. – A sentencing date has now been scheduled in a Mower County killing.

39-year-old Michael Francis McIntosh of Austin will be sentenced on February 22 for 3rd degree murder in the death of David Madison.

Madison’s body was found in the Cedar River on November 1, 2015. McIntosh entered a guilty plea on December 28, 2016.