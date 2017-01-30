Snowmobiler killed in Olmsted County

BYRON, Minn. – A man has died after a snowmobile accident in Olmsted County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday afternoon in the 7100 block of County Road 15.  49-year-old Terry Howard of Byron was riding a snowmobile when it hit a hard embankment.  Howard was thrown several yards away.

When deputies arrived, they found Howard conscious but complaining of abdomen and back pain.  He was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he later died from internal injuries.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says there were two other snowmobile accidents over the weekend which caused only minor injuries.

