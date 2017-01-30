SUV accident in Mower County

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Minnesota State Patrol

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two people were hurt Monday in an SUV rollover on Interstate 90 in Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 40-year-old Maelene Evyan Tjepkes of Eyota was driving west in snow covered conditions when she lost control at mile marker 200 and rolled just before 11 am.

Tjepkes and a passenger, 37-year-old Suzan Lyn Munson of Dover, both suffered non-life threatening injuries.  The State Patrol says both were wearing their seatbelts.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

