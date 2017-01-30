Using telemedicine for comatose patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a growing technology and for Mayo Clinic they are finding new ways to use it.

Researchers at the Phoenix campus say they looked into telemedicine and how it can be used for patients who may be comatose. Over the course of more than a year, doctors both bedside and those using real-time audio and robotics evaluated patients who were comatose. The results showed there was little difference between the doctor’s findings being bedside and the findings of other medical professionals who used telemedicine. Health experts say this kind of research can lead to patients getting the right type of treatment without having to travel hundreds of miles to a specialty center.