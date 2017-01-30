Voting rules to be reviewed at Legislature

MASON CITY, IOWA –  Voter verification has become a priority for some legislators to ensure that registered voters are who they say they are, but not all agree on the methods being used to do so.

Lawmakers met with voting auditors from several different counties last week to discuss the issues they face during elections.

While some law makers are worried about voter fraud others are worried that too much is being done to suppress voter turn-out.

State representative Sharon Steckman (D) says, “Some people don’t have a driver’s license. They would be issued an ID card to them free but free means somebody pays for it so there would be a cost of that and then to keep that card not lose it could cause other issues that make voting a little bit harder and voting should be easier. It is our right to vote.”

Steckman also shared that states that have passed similar laws have seen limited voter turn-out.

