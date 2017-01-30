Winter Dance Party preps

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The dance floor at the Surf Ballroom is expected to be packed on Wednesday with 2,000 people roaming around having a good time.

Those at the Surf are getting the layout ready for the kick-off of the Winter Dance Party, but they’re not the only people who have a lot of preparing to do. Restaurants like Sevens in Clear Lake are stocking their freezers full, doubling their wait staff, and planning fun events to keep the Winter Dance Party spirit alive beyond the Surf’s doors. Sevens owner Al Hejna says weekends like this will never get old.

“It’s a great crowd, we get oldies music going. They’re here to have fun and they have fun the whole time they’re here. It’s an awesome crowd and you see them once a year but you recognize most of them,” Hejna said.

Laurie Leitz at the Surf Ballroom says the Winter Dance Party economic impact in North Iowa reaches nearly one million dollars.