A local city is making sure a project is environmentally friendly

HANNA FUNK By Published:
earth-friendly-garage

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-  The city garage in Albert Lea is looking to expand, but is making sure they do it in a way that’s good for the environment.

The city of Albert Lea is currently demolishing a building next to the city garage. This is the first step to expand the city garage.

Crews have collected a lot of material already and are recycling it instead of putting it in landfills.

“Really the project is about good stewardship and having the city not just gather it all up and throwing it in a truck and putting it in the demo pile,” said Phil Wacholz, Civil and Environmental Engineer, City of Albert Lea. “There is usable material that can either be recycle and so the street department took the extra effort to make sure those materials were reused.”

The steel that’s collected will come to about $1,000 of recycle material and that will go back to the city.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s