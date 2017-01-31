Door to door sales safety

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A knock at your door could mean someone wants to sell you something, but police officers in the area say there are a few precautions you should keep in mind before opening that door.

Clear Lake Police took it quite serious when they received multiple calls Monday night that people were going door to door trying to sell something. Clear Lake Police Captain Mike Colby says those people were selling vacuums. They were approached by officers and asked to show a permit as required by a city ordinance. The calls came in between seven to nine Monday night and Colby says that’s way past the time when the permit allows vendors to sell door-to-door. Colby add that there’s always concerns with situations like this.

“Don’t let anybody in you don’t know, don’t let people know you’re going to be gone for a little bit but I’ll come back, don’t bring out your schedule. Be cautious if it doesn’t feel right, doesn’t sound right, probably isn’t,” Colby said.

Another tip from Colby is if the person asks if other people in the neighborhood are home just don’t answer. That way you’re not helping people scope out your neighborhood.

Colby tells us the two salesmen didn’t have a permit to sell door-to-door. They were asked to hold off on sales until they have the proper paper work.