Drug arrest in Forest City

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Allegedly trying to hide a crime has a North Iowa man facing an even more serious charge.

22-year-old Junious T. Prowell of Forest City was arrested on Sunday after a search warrant was executed at his home at 805 West J Street, Apartment #5. Police officers say they found 47 grams of marijuana in glass jars throughout the apartment and they allegedly caught Prowell trying to flush marijuana down his toilet.

Prowell has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a drug tax stamp violation and attempting to conceal a crime. The first two are class “D” felonies, punishable by up to 5 years in prison. Attempting to conceal a crime is a class “B” felony, carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years.

Prowell was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on $20,000 bond.

The Forest City Police Department says it was assisted in this case by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.