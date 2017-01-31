Drug Court Graduation

MASON CITY, Iowa – Drug addiction is an issue that many people battle.

Now thanks to a local program those who are getting help are being honored.

The Cerro Gordo County Courthouse held drug court graduations for members in the program.

Jacque Paulsen, one of the graduates says she started using drugs at the age of 15.

Over the years, she found it difficult to do everyday things like hold a job or find a place to live.

After doing prison time, she decided to turn her life around.

“I learned that I was worthy and that I had people that were behind me, I learned how to use my coping mechanisms, I got tools from Prairie Ridge and from the drug court team about how to live life sober,” says Paulsen.

Jacque still has three years of probation left, but says she is looking forward to having that structure to keep her focus.