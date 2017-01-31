Employees celebrate a safe work environment

Albert Lea, Minn.- Manufacturing companies strive to make sure their employees are staying safe in the workplace and today one company is celebrating a safe year.

Innovance Inc. has seven different facilities with more than 300 employees and during 2016 there were 15 recordable injury claims all of them were minor.

One of those companies is Lou Rich in Albert Lea and today employees are celebrating this accomplishment with a pizza party.

When they’re out on the line making sure everyone is safe is a team effort.

“You got to have 100% involvement from everybody in the safety program or it will never work,” said LaVerne Schroeder, Safety & Environmental Coordinator at Innovance Inc. “It’s employees looking out for each other, it’s employees pointing out things that they see wrong and it’s employees helping one another. That’s the biggest thing and it had to start at the top. Management has to be truly involved in this or it will never work.”