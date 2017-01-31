Golden Apple: Blake Baker

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa – English teacher Blake Baker has only been teaching for a year and has already made a huge impact on his students.

“He really knows how to get students to listen to him,” says Paige Goodnight, Student.

Mr. Baker says being a positive influence on his students is what made him pursue education.

“The reason why I became a teacher is to try to fix one small class or one student at a time and then I thought of my students and I realized that the connection with the kids is what I love the most,” says Baker.

As for what triggered his interest in teaching, it all started with his mother who is now his role model.

“My mother has been an English teacher for 37 years now and so I grew up in a small town like Buffalo Center, so whenever we go to the grocery store at least five times at every grocery store stops students would run up to her and say how her class saved their life,” says Baker.

Student Chloe Banks says she is also thankful to have played a role in helping to recognize Mr. Banks.

“We are going to be the next generation going into the future that is going to be our next country, so I think it’s really cool that we get to explain which teachers are helping us.”