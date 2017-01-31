Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, January 31st

AJ ELLINGSON By Published:
wf-at-osage-boys-vo

 

HS GB

Rockford 61, St. Ansgar 45

GHV 57, Eagle Grove 26

Osage 46, West Fork 27

N-K 46, Central Springs 36

Mason City 70, DM North 26
Meyer (MC): 29 points

Clear Lake 48, IF-A 39

Forest City 65, B-K 39

North Union 61, Lake Mills 40

Hayfield 79, BP 43

Crestwood 63, New Hampton 34

Albert Lea 49, Century 39

K-M 52, Goodhue 49

L-P 89, G-E 14

NRHEG 74, Waseca 59

Southland 68, W-K 47
HS BB

Hayfield 61, Blooming Prairie 45

GHV 80, Eagle Grove 32

St. Ansgar 62, Rockford 55

DM North 85, Mason City 64

N-K 66, Central Springs 35

R-P 34, Fillmore Central 23

Osage 54, West Fork 48

Clear Lake 67, IF-A 38

North Butler 61, N-P 45

Forest City 68, B-K 39

North Union 66, Lake Mills 56

NRHEG 49, Waseca 65
HS Boys Hockey

Red Wing 4, Albert Lea 3
HS Wrestling

Urbandale 42, Mason City 36

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s