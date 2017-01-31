Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, January 31st

HS GB
Rockford 61, St. Ansgar 45
GHV 57, Eagle Grove 26
Osage 46, West Fork 27
N-K 46, Central Springs 36
Mason City 70, DM North 26
Meyer (MC): 29 points
Clear Lake 48, IF-A 39
Forest City 65, B-K 39
North Union 61, Lake Mills 40
Hayfield 79, BP 43
Crestwood 63, New Hampton 34
Albert Lea 49, Century 39
K-M 52, Goodhue 49
L-P 89, G-E 14
NRHEG 74, Waseca 59
Southland 68, W-K 47
HS BB
Hayfield 61, Blooming Prairie 45
GHV 80, Eagle Grove 32
St. Ansgar 62, Rockford 55
DM North 85, Mason City 64
N-K 66, Central Springs 35
R-P 34, Fillmore Central 23
Osage 54, West Fork 48
Clear Lake 67, IF-A 38
North Butler 61, N-P 45
Forest City 68, B-K 39
North Union 66, Lake Mills 56
NRHEG 49, Waseca 65
HS Boys Hockey
Red Wing 4, Albert Lea 3
HS Wrestling
Urbandale 42, Mason City 36