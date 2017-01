MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of rape is pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

38-year-old Joshua Kelly Winders of Thompson originally faced one count of 3rd degree sexual abuse for allegedly trying to rape a woman in Mason City on August 3, 2016. He was due to stand trial in February but has now entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of assault – insulting or offensive contact.

No sentencing date has been set.