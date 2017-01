MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman has been charged with 2nd degree robbery after a Monday afternoon incident at a convenience store.

26-year-old Heather Leeann Adams of Mason City was arrested around 5:10 pm at the Yesway store on 4th Street SW. Authorities say she stole someone’s cell phone and then assaulted that person while trying to get away.

2nd degree robbery is a class “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in state prison.