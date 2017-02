MASON CITY, Iowa- A Mason City woman is the winner of the KIMT & KLSS Grammy trip contest.

Maggie Terhark will be heading to Los Angeles with her daughter Amanda for the show. She said this trip will be her second time on a plane and her first visit to California.

Terhark said she’s excited to spend the evening with the stars and there’s a couple she’s really hoping to see. “Adele and Lady Gaga. I really like those two.”

The Grammy Awards will air on KIMT News 3 Sunday Feb. 12. at 7 p.m.