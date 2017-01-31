Mitchell County towns could be paying more for law enforcement services

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa – For some small towns in Mitchell County, the Sheriff’s Department is the only law enforcement presence they have and the cities have to pay for that service. Previously, it cost $7 per person, but county supervisors recently voted to up that fee to $15.78

“It seems like a fair assessment,” Supervisor Shannon Paulus said. “They see a great cost savings when they no longer have to do the salary and the benefits package for their officers.”

The amount was determined by taking one deputy’s salary of about $100,000 and dividing by the number of people living in the communities. Osage and St. Ansgar were left out because they have their own police departments.

But Supervisor Stan Walk voted against the idea.

“I want to see the little communities survive,” he said. “We’re probably never going to get new housing in the little communities so we’ve got to try to keep what we have.”

Walk believes the towns already have such a small budget, so this is just going to hurt them.

“If the whole county were to have a revenue issues why not try to work with these little towns that have very little,” Walk said. “And because nobody was complaining I mean I just didn’t feel that it was justified.”

Riceville has asked to speak with the board in a couple weeks to discuss the changing fee. But Paulus still believes it was the right move.

“We had a means, we aren’t just picking a number,” she said. “We actually had numbers to come to that amount rather than just saying oh $25 to $30, it just makes good sense.”

According to Paulus, the fee hadn’t been changed in at least 15 years. The money from the fee goes to the Sheriff’s Department as a source of revenue.