RAGBRAI planning has started in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- Things have changed since 2010 when RAGBRAI last came to Charles City, that is the message RAGBRAI officials expressed when they visited with Charles City City Leaders and a couple members of the community.

T.J. Juskiewicz, the Director of RAGBRAI says the entire community needs to be ready when around 25,000 bike riders come to town.

“We’ve got 8 great communities that we know we know are going to be fantastic town,” he says. “We just need to be making sure that we have all our ducks in a row as far as camping food, entertainment, just all kinds of different things. We want to make sure people have a safe and enjoyable visit in Charles City and get on the road to the next town.”

Meetings with RAGBRAI Officials will continue every other week.