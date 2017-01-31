Reaction to transgender decision

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s making headlines across the nation as the Boy Scouts of America say they will allow transgender children to join.

In the historic move, the scouts say they will listen to what the parents and child say their identification is instead of going by a birth certificate. We talked to a local diversity council who says this is a major step in normalizing transgender Americans. They also say this could lead to other organizations changing their stances as well.

The scouts say the policy goes into place immediately.