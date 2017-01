ROCHESTER, Minn. – A movement growing nationwide is coming to the med-city.

One Million Cups, which sees community members to come together and chat with new up and coming businesses over coffee will be making its debut in Rochester on Wednesday. The first Wednesday of each month this will happen in the city and the first event will feature businesses looking to hit it big on pizza and coupons. City leaders say this type of programming is key to Rochester’s continued success.