State university partners with city for new development projects

MASON CITY, IOWA – Mason City has many projects in the works and a two year-long initiative is helping move things forward with the help of University of Iowa students.

The Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities is a partnership between the University of Iowa and other cities around the state including Mason City.

These students are working on higher level degrees in urban development and work hand in hand with Mason City development services and planning and zoning.

Some of their recent projects include conducting a public transit study and a farmer’s market study.

Those who work with the city’s development services say the project isn’t just dependent on the work of the students, but the interest of the community as well.

“If there’s people out there who are happy with what we’re doing or they don’t believe that they’re being affected we never hear from them,” says Steven Van Steenhuyse, Director of Development Services for Mason City. “We want to get more of those people involved, not to say that we don’t want to hear from the people who have concerns because we do but we also want to get people involved who feel good about this community and want to see it get better.”

Upcoming student projects for this semester include a flood risk assessment, designing a Mason City mobile app and several public art projects.

The Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities’ leaders anticipate the program’s 50 students will contribute more than 10,000 hours of work to the community by May 2017.