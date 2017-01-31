Trump continues executive order for LGBTQ workplace protections

KIMT News 3- The White House administration released a statement Tuesday that President Donald Trump will continue to enforce the executive order signed in 2014 that protects the LGBTQ community in the workplace.

Many groups including the Human Rights Campaign have expressed concerns that the LGBTQ community could lose protections and rights under the new president.

“President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election. The President is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression,” said the White House administration in the statement.

Tony Thrash of Mason City said if Trump follows through and protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination, he will have some hope for people like himself who have concerns with the president.

“We’re Muslim, we’re black, we’re white, we’re Asian, we’re bisexual, we’re trisexual, we’re LGBTQ, so there’s a lot of people covering that spectrum,” said Thrash. “At this point we have to trust that he’s our president and he’ll make the right decision.”

The statement from the White House administration said “President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community.”