Woman rescued from Rochester car crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman was rescued Tuesday from a car crash on Highway 63.

Around 11:50 am, the Rochester Police Department, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to a report of a person trapped in a vehicle at Highway 63 North and Salley Ridge, just south of 75th Street North.

Authorities say a passerby stopped to check on what she thought was an upside down car in a deep ditch and heard someone screaming from inside.

Firefighters arrived and provided emergency care to the injured female driver, then removed her from the car through the rear window. She had apparently swerved to avoid an animal on the road, went over top of a concrete culvert and landed nose down in a dry creek bed. The car’s momentum then caused it to land on its top.

The Fire Department says it used a slope evacuation rope and basket stretcher system to lift the driver out of the ditch and up to the road. She was then transported to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Firefighters say it was a challenge to provide emergency care to the driver due to the confined space created when the crash crushed down the car’s roof.