Big law enforcement effort in tiny North Iowa town

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
WODEN, Iowa – Multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up Tuesday morning to execute two search warrants in Hancock County.

The Britt Police Department says the searches in Woden were part of an ongoing investigation and multiple drug-related items were recovered, but no arrests were made.

Assisting Britt police with the searches were the sheriff’s offices in Hancock, Cerro Gordo and Kossuth counties, the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force and its Special Operations Group, the Iowa State Patrol and the ISP Tactical Unit, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Kossuth County Emergency Management, the Woden Fire Department and West Hancock Ambulance Service.

