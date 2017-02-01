City arena goes green

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The City Arena in Albert Lea is hoping to go more green.

The city of Albert Lea partnered up with the county to receive grant money from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. At this time they don’t know how much they’re receiving, but they will put it toward increasing recycling in the city’s arena.

Bob Furland, Albert Lea’s Parks and Recreation, say the arena sees a lot of traffic each week and adding more recycling bins will help eliminate their waste.

“This past weekend was Hockey Day in Minnesota and we’ve literally had thousands of people come through the door,” said Furland. “Think about how much garbage that is and it’s just getting thrown away. If we can make it a better system so it’s real simple for people to recycle then that’s our goal.”

They are also looking to put in WiFi in the Carol Colstrup Arena. That will not come from the grant money they received.

