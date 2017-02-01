Confinement applications rejected

KIMT NEWS 3 – Tuesday, for the first time, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors denied a master matrix application. It was from Grey Owl Farms which was looking to build two 2,500 swine finisher confinement buildings.

When applying for this type of application, companies conduct their own assessments and award themselves a score. In this case, private individuals also conducted an assessment.

“They had found that four areas they scored for themselves for the maximum points and did not include everything that would be needed to get that maximum points,” Mitchell County Supervisor Shannon Paulus said. “They were actually short about 100 points.”

Paulus says they need to add a contingency or maintenance plan to get up to the required score, and can then re-submit the application.

“This was cut and dry,” she said. “They don’t meet the points so we couldn’t approve it and go through because when it got to the DNR it wouldn’t have been right either.”

In Cerro Gordo County, Luscombe Enterprises applied to expand their operations. However, supervisors say they ran into the same problems as the Mitchell County Board.

“They didn’t meet the numbers that they needed for the matrix based on our evaluation and so that’s why we turned it down,” Tim Latham with the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors said.

Latham says they had other concerns, like the quality of roads in the area.

“We don’t maintain a county level B road so that was one of our other concerns,” Latham said. “I mean that wasn’t the total reason we turned it down but we had concerns about that too.”

The owner of Luscombe can submit the application to the DNR and if it’s approved it will override the supervisors’ decision.