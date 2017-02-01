Federal drug charges filed against Mason City man

Related Coverage Man accused of meth possession

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Mason City man is now facing federal drug charges.

33-year-old Michael Adam Nalan was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute meth.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Nalan is accused of distributing the drug between April 2012 and September 12, 2016 when he was allegedly caught with meth in his possession.

Nalan has entered a not guilty plea and a tentative trial date is set for April 3 in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.

Nalan is also facing state charges for a September 30, 2016 arrest in Mason City. He was accused of having over $28,000 and approximately 24 grams of ice methamphetamine in his possession on September 12, 2016. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and has a trial date in Cerro Gordo County on April 4.

State charges are often dismissed in similar circumstances to allow the federal prosecution to take precedent.