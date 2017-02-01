Crews battle house fire in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa- Mason City fire crews put out a blaze on the 300th block of 2nd Street Northwest Wednesday night.

Officials say when they arrived on scene about 80% of the first floor was engulfed in flames. The residents were not home at the time the fire broke out. Authorities say multiple animals were in the house.

Crews blocked off the road between Jefferson and Monroe while they worked to put out the fire.

Those assisting on scene included the Mason City Fire Department and EMT’s, Mason City Police Department and Alliant Energy.

