Group voices their concerns on a potential ‘Collective Bargaining’ bill

Brian Tabick By Published:
workers-speak-out-vo

MASON CITY, Iowa- According to the Iowa State Education Association; a group of teachers, nurses, city and state workers are a part of 180,000 individuals that are at risk of not being able to bargain their contracts if an anticipated ‘Collective Bargaining’ bill is signed in to law.

Around 60 community members from all over North Iowa piled in to a room inside the Mason City Public Library to try and make their voices heard down in Des Moines.

“This really wasn’t talked about through this whole campaign,” says Beth Ades-Hanson of the Iowa State Education Association. “We were not part of this discussion, nobody brought this forward; we don’t have a voice in the discussion and we are the stakeholders.”

There were five other meetings throughout the state. They say they will most likely hold another meeting if a bill is presented.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s