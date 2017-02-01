Group voices their concerns on a potential ‘Collective Bargaining’ bill

MASON CITY, Iowa- According to the Iowa State Education Association; a group of teachers, nurses, city and state workers are a part of 180,000 individuals that are at risk of not being able to bargain their contracts if an anticipated ‘Collective Bargaining’ bill is signed in to law.

Around 60 community members from all over North Iowa piled in to a room inside the Mason City Public Library to try and make their voices heard down in Des Moines.

“This really wasn’t talked about through this whole campaign,” says Beth Ades-Hanson of the Iowa State Education Association. “We were not part of this discussion, nobody brought this forward; we don’t have a voice in the discussion and we are the stakeholders.”

There were five other meetings throughout the state. They say they will most likely hold another meeting if a bill is presented.