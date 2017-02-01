High school on lockdown in Olmsted County

EYOTA, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Dover-Eyota High School is under lockdown.

At around 10:41 am Wednesday, the school district administration notified the Sheriff’s Office of a complaint about one student displaying a handgun toward another student. The threat allegedly happened Tuesday after school and the district was told about it Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says the persons who allegedly made the threat are with deputies and investigators and no one has been injured.

While Dover-Eyota High School remains on lockdown, no one may enter or leave the building. The Sheriff’s Office says this is for safety reasons and to maintain a sense of calm.