Importance of staying mentally sharp

ADAM SALLETT By Published:
mental-work-vo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Researchers are suggesting the older generation keep mentally sharp, especially to decreases chances of problems down the road.

Mayo Clinic recently looked at nearly 2,000 Olmsted County residents and what they found is those over 70 who still did mental activities like playing cards of socializing were at a decreased risk of getting wild cognitive impairment which is one step below dementia. Doctors say the activities don’t need to be expensive and only need to be done a couple times a week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s