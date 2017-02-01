Importance of staying mentally sharp

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Researchers are suggesting the older generation keep mentally sharp, especially to decreases chances of problems down the road.

Mayo Clinic recently looked at nearly 2,000 Olmsted County residents and what they found is those over 70 who still did mental activities like playing cards of socializing were at a decreased risk of getting wild cognitive impairment which is one step below dementia. Doctors say the activities don’t need to be expensive and only need to be done a couple times a week.