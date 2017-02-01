Legislature proposes to cut funding for universities, judicial branch

MASON CITY, IOWA – This morning legislators in Des Moines are waking up to another day of working with a budget shortfall, but now they are one step closer to resolving it.

That’s because Republicans in the Senate have passed legislation that will cut about 117 million dollars from various budgets with the support of Governor Branstad.

Those cuts include deducting 18 million dollars from Iowa’s three public universities, 25 million dollars from various funds and three million dollars from Iowa’s judicial branch.

Those who work with district courts say if the cuts cause more positions to be eliminated, the public will have a harder time at the clerk’s office.

“If we have fewer people in our clerk’s office, they process our orders more slowly because there aren’t as many people doing it,” says district court judge Colleen Weiland. “They process child support checks more slowly, executions, garnishments things like that happen more slowly.”

Weiland also says more cuts could mean waiting a longer time to get into court and receive a ruling.

Lawmakers are also deducting four million dollars from unused tax credits to help satisfy the budget.