Local departments received letter from Iowa DPS

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – It’s been nearly a week since John McPhee with the Iowa Fire Service Safety Bureau was arrested and charged with felonious conduct in office and tampering with records.

He’s accused of falsifying certification scores, meaning first-responders throughout the state have to wait to learn if they actually passed the tests or if their scores were among those that had allegedly been altered.

Wednesday we are learning that a number of departments in our area may be impacted.

24 have been impacted Clear Lake, Charles City, Rockwell, Algona and several others made the list. Each department received a letter saying they may have firefighters who need to re-take tests. Charles City has three employees impacted, Northwood has five and Rockwell has at least one.

Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple says the news was disappointing.

“It was tough because they’ve been operating under the assumption that they had the proper credentials for fighting fire and hazmat situations and things like that. To tell them they had to retake the test when it’s been a few years since they’ve been on the department, it was disappointing,” Whipple said.

The Fire Service Safety Bureau says they’ll let anyone retake the test for free. These certifications are not mandated on state or federal levels.

Fire departments who received a letter in our area include:

ALGONA, ALLISON, ALTA VISTA, BRITT, CHARLES CITY, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CRESCO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DECORAH, FERTILE, FLOYD, FOREST CITY, GREENE, HAMPTON, LAKE MILLS , NASHUA , NORA SPRINGS, NORTHWOOD , RICEVILLE, ROCKWELL, SAINT ANSGAR, SWALEDALE, AND THORNTON.