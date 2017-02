ROCHESTER, Minn. – A student at Hawthorne Learning Center has been charged with indecent exposure.

Rochester police say 21-year-old Terrence Williams was sitting at a computer at the school on Tuesday when a female staff member passed by. Williams allegedly complimented her on her boots, then put his hand on her leg. The staff member says she removed it and that’s when she noticed Williams had exposed himself.

He was told to leave and police then picked him up for violating probation.