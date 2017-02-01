More chronic wasting disease in NE Iowa deer

ELKADER, Iowa – More wild deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in northeast Iowa.

One was taken during the 2016 hunting season in Clayton County, making it the first to test positive for CWD in Iowa outside of Allamakee County. An additional 10 deer with CWD were also taken in Allamakee County during the 2016 hunting season.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has scheduled a public meeting on the status of CWD in Iowa and surrounding states for February 13, from 6:30 to 9 pm at Johnson’s Reception Hall in Elkader.

“Chronic wasting disease is an important issue, especially here regionally, and this meeting will give attendees a platform to discuss their questions and concerns,” said Dr. Dale Garner, chief of Wildlife for the Iowa DNR. “This meeting will guide our approach to addressing this disease.”

Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Missouri are also battling chronic wasting disease in their deer populations.