Mother arrested for alleged threats

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Marilyn Haywood-Ransom
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman has been arrested for allegedly threatening her daughter’s classmates.

36-year-old Marilyn Haywood-Ransom of Rochester is facing a charge of terroristic threats after allegedly going on Facebook Live with a hand gun and saying “I’m fixing to shoot all you girls.”

The Rochester Police Department says there apparently was a fight involving female students Monday at John Marshall High School with some of the girls being suspended.  Haywood-Ransom allegedly made her Facebook broadcast Monday night and the school liaison officer at John Marshall began an investigation on Tuesday.

Police say no weapon has been found.  Haywood-Ransom has a prior felony conviction and is not allowed to possess a handgun.

