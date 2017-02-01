New report suggest new guidelines for recess

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – The bell rings and students at Northwood-Kensett Elementary School are eager to head to the playground.

The Society of Health and Physical Educators recently released guidelines that help kids have a fun yet more structured recess.

“Our recess is really an extension of our classroom work as far as around conflict management, we have our counselor that works on character accounts and we actually do it throughout the school,” says Brian Costello, Principal.

Some of the recommendations included: promoting a physical active environment and designated areas for outdoor and indoor spaces.

But Costello says they let the students take control and personalize their recess space.

“We have different equipment pieces here from basketball courts to different slides and things like that. One of the things the kids wanted to really make sure that we have was green space or space where that they could run and play and so our design is around what our kids came up with.”

Kindergarten teacher Nichole Hebel says they make sure students are supervised as well.

“We always have our teachers on duty kind of walking around there, either looking especially if we have areas like our snow hill because there’s a lot of action going on there. So we hang around the areas that are most populated,” says Hebel.

The report also shows if students misbehave recess privileges should be taken away.

“You never want to take away recess and use your recess privilege as a punishment. Say you have a student who is acting out in class and you say well we’re taking recess away from you that’s going to get you opposite effects there because most of those kids that do act in those cases are the kids that need that outlet and they need time to get all that energy out.”

Costello says he is happy to see that recess guidelines are being presented to give schools options.