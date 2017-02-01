Old school new purpose

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa- The Saint Ansgar Historic School Project in Saint Ansgar is looking to the public for ideas on how to repurpose the nearly 90 year old former St. Ansgar High School building.

The group bought the building from the school district last year for $100. They are asking the public to come up with short and longer term ideas on what the old building can be used for.

Those heading the project say they have a gym, a stage and 16 classrooms as well as enough money to sustain the building for two years.

“We are not limiting ourselves on what we can do,” says Amanda Kimber, a Board Member of the St. Ansgar Historic School Project. “We are looking to engage the public and gain ideas that they want to see come to fruition in this building.”

Kimber says they will be hosting a public meeting February 12th at the First Lutheran Parish Center.