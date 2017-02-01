Police Reserve Program is successful

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The Albert Lea Police Department is seeing success with their Police Reserve Program. The department first introduced the program in 2015.

They train volunteers in the community who have an interest in law enforcement. Those volunteer officers are then used on special assignments. They do things like crowd control at big events or monitoring parking violations.

In 2016 volunteers clocked more than 1,100 hours.

“I can’t wait to see what 2017 hours look like because this was amazing just in 2016 where they are,” said Dwaine Winkels, Albert Lea Director of Public Safety. “As this program develops we want them to be self-starters. They are going to look at other programs and see what else they can do. I just think there is nowhere to go but up.”

Right now a new group is going through training in hopes of becoming part of the program. The ALPD’s goal is to add 5 or 6 new reserve officers to the program in 2017. If you’re interested in knowing more about this program you can contact the Albert Lea Police Department.