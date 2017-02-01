RCTC’s new life-like nursing simulator

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nursing students at Rochester Community and Technical College have a new state-of-the-art piece of equipment that simulates various health-related scenarios.

Late last year, RCTC received a new nursing simulator. On Wednesday, a reception was held to check out the life-like mannequin the students have named “Jordan Payne.”

“Jordan” is a high-fidelity simulator, meaning it has a lot of new capabilities that are helping nursing students hone their skills. The simulator not only makes heart, lung and bowel sounds, it can speak selective phrases like, “Ouch that hurts!” Students tell us it feels a lot more like a real patient that old simulators. Besides speaking, “Jordan” is programmed to “react” in other ways. For example, its eyes can blink, constrict and dilate and its tongue can swell.

Nursing students are able to feel pulses, take blood pressure and perform procedures on “Jordan” which can be a male or female. Instructors can program different scenarios the students then work through using the simulator.

“He’ll start to develop symptoms,” explains Associate Dean of Nursing, Susan Jansen. “We have this two-way mirror and we have someone back there who is monitoring and using the computer to change the vital signs.”

The new teaching tool also includes two cameras in the ceiling that record the scenarios so students and instructors can review their work.

Jansen says now that RCTC has “Jordan” they plan to expand their Practical Nursing Program.

”The State Legislature has approved that we can use simulation in place of clinical, so this is a way for us to expand our program. In fact next year we’re going to increase our practical nursing program up to 50 students versus our previous 40.”

The nursing simulator was created by CAE Healthcare, a company that also does flight simulations. RCTC received a Carl Perking Grant which helped cover the cost of the $84,000 simulator.