Rochester continues to rally “After the March”

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The swearing-in of President Donald Trump last month has sparked a number rallies, marches and protests. Less than two weeks ago, more than 5 million people worldwide participated in the Women’s March.

Rochester was one local city that held its own Women’s March to coincide with the big “March on Washington.” More than 600 people showed up to Silver Lake Park to participate. Then, just this past Sunday nearly 1,000 Rochester residents gathered on the Peace Plaza for a last-minute rally to protest the President’s recent immigration orders and show solidarity with members of the Muslim community.

But many have been asking, “What happens after the march?”

Two local women are hoping to keep the momentum and energy generated from the recent demonstrations going. On Wednesday, the first “After the March” meeting was held at the Rochester Public Library.

Caitlin Matera and Kathy McTaggart Voss organized the meeting after being inspired to continue the efforts put forth during the Women’s March. The meeting intends to highlight specific issues and challenges local programs and resources are facing and what the community can do to help.

During the first meeting, two Rochester organization were highlighted. A representative from the Alliance of Chicanos, Hispanics and Latin Americans (ACHLA) discussed barriers immigrants are facing, including a lack of resources like immigration lawyers in Rochester. Those with the Rochester Women’s Shelter also spoke during the meeting about possible cuts to the Violence Against Women program and how it could affect local women in need.

“I hope we can plan actions to build safety nets for locals in our community that might find themselves in trouble or out in the cold without resources for them if they get cut, hopefully our city would already have that safety net in place,” explains Matera.

The plan is to continue regular meetings and highlight 2-3 different organization/resources at each one.