Rochester man accused of menacing a cab driver

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
Dean Kline
Dean Kline

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a cab driver with a knife.

Police say a cabbie picked up a man identified as 33-year-old Dean Kline of Rochester around 12:45 am Wednesday.  Kline allegedly said he wanted to be driven to Byron.

The cab driver told authorities that he got a bad feeling about Kline and made an excuse to stop, but Kline pulled out a knife.  The cabbie says he drove down West Circle Drive, then got out and ran to a Kwik-Trip store and told people to call 911.

Kline allegedly chased the cabbie to the store with the knife and was still there when police arrived.  He was taken into custody at gunpoint and officers say they found a knife in a store trash can.

Kline is facing 2nd degree assault and possible other charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s