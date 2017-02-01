Rochester man accused of menacing a cab driver

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a cab driver with a knife.

Police say a cabbie picked up a man identified as 33-year-old Dean Kline of Rochester around 12:45 am Wednesday. Kline allegedly said he wanted to be driven to Byron.

The cab driver told authorities that he got a bad feeling about Kline and made an excuse to stop, but Kline pulled out a knife. The cabbie says he drove down West Circle Drive, then got out and ran to a Kwik-Trip store and told people to call 911.

Kline allegedly chased the cabbie to the store with the knife and was still there when police arrived. He was taken into custody at gunpoint and officers say they found a knife in a store trash can.

Kline is facing 2nd degree assault and possible other charges.