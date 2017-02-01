Teen body piercing bill

MASON CITY, Iowa – A new bill in Iowa could mean teens would need their parent’s permission before getting a piercing.

Body piercings are currently unregulated in certain parts of Iowa, but tattoos are not.

Lawmakers are looking to crack down on the businesses that allow minors to get a piercing without their parents’ permission.

Mark Mathre, Environmental Health Specialist Inspector with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says due to health concerns it is important that parents know what their kids are doing to their bodies

“Anytime you’re piercing something on the human body you risk some sort of infection. Obviously, your inserting some sort of instrument on your skin so there’s a risk of disease, so that’s why we decided to regulate here in Cero Gordo County and have for a number years now,” says Mathre.

Lawmakers are deciding if all piercings should be included in the bill or if there should be some exceptions.