Teen dating violence awareness month

KIMT News 3- It’s a concern for many people across our area and now a new problem seems to be rearing its ugly head.

Teen dating violence is growing and those with the Women’s Shelter in Rochester tell us they are getting more and more people asking them questions about it. Officials say it can start as simply as having control over who the other person sees or spends time with, from there it can snowball into a bigger problem. If you feel like you are in a dangerous situation, officials say reach out to shelter’s or police in North Iowa or Southern Minnesota.