MASON CITY, Iowa – A bet is a bet.

One local North Iowa man put a bet on the firefighters winning the Battle of the Badges match last Saturday. The game has area law enforcement playing a game of hockey against firefighters and EMT’s, raising money for the Make a Wish foundation.

Well, the firefighters which lead to a packed fire station Thursday night.

Tyler Abundis from Nora Springs, a former Make a Wish recipient, bet firefighters that if they won Battle of the Badges this year, he’d shave his head. They won, so Tyler had no choice but to buzz it off. He did so to a supporting crowd, thrilled to see another great story resulting from a great event.

“What we’re actually doing out there is making a difference. That’s what it’s all about is making a difference for their kids,” Neil Maki, an EMT who decided to buzz his head to in support.

Three EMT’s ended up watching their hair hit the floor along with Tyler’s.

Battle of the Badges is on its seventh year. This year they raised over $40,000 for the Make a Wish foundation.