Austin Allsup pays tribute to father, Tommy Allsup

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The Winter Dance Party is underway at the Historic Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, but for many it is a bittersweet day after the passing of rock legend Tommy Allsup last month.

“He was a true gentleman and I’m going to miss his smile,” says long time Winter Dance Party goer, Mary Kay Stein.

Allsup was a guitar player in Buddy Holly’s band that played the Winter Dance Party in 1959.

As many of you know, he famously lost a coin toss with Richie Valens for a seat on the the plane to the next show. The plane crashed killing Holly, Valens and the BJ “The Big Bopper” Richardson.

Allsup was scheduled to play Thursday. After his passing those with the Surf contacted his singer/song writer son Austin Allsup to pay tribute.

“We’re going to do a bunch of songs that he loved to play,” Austin Allsup said. “I wish I would’ve gotten up with him and played some of these older songs more often but tonight we’ll make up for that.”

Austin Allsup says he has only been to the Surf Ballroom one previous time with his father. He says most of the music his band plays is a mix of country and blues.

Click the link below to hear the full interview.